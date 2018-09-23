The Real Story – Cybersecurity report

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A frightening report from Connecticut’s “Cybersecurity Czar”, Arthur House, who tells The Real Story that says, over the last two years, state utility companies (gas, electricity and water) have been targeted, hundreds of millions of times by various actors, including Russia, China and Iran, but so far none of them has successfully penetrated any of the companies. At the same time, he warns that he believes it is just a matter of time before there’s a major successful attack somewhere in the U.S , because most government agencies and private industries are not taking the necessary steps to protect their facilities and personnel.