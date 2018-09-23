Tiger Woods wins a PGA Tour event for the first time since 2013

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 23: Tiger Woods of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on September 23, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA — Tiger Woods has won a PGA Tour event for the first time in over five years after victory at the Tour Championship.
The 14-time major winner’s triumph at Atlanta’s East Lake Golf Club was his 80th on the PGA Tour and his first since August 2013.
