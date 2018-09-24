17th Annual Max Classic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Since 2001, the Max Classic has been a mainstay when summer turns to fall.

The Golf tournament run by the Max Restaurant group holds the event to raise money for a number of Hartford area charities. Over the past 17 years, Max Classic has donated over $2 million to all sorts of local causes.

A few of the beneficiaries this year The arthritis foundation, Camp Courant and the first tee of Connecticut.

There were plenty of hackers on the links — over 210 golfers took their best shots for the cause at Hartford Golf Club.