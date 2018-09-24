× $75K of construction equipment stolen in Watertown

WATERTOWN — Police are investigating the theft of over $75,000 in equipment and supplies from a construction business.

On Monday, police were called to a construction business in the area of the Watertown Industrial Park for a report of several high value pieces of equipment and materials were reported stolen from a tractor trailer. Police said the theft occurred sometime over the weekend. Three gasoline powered hydraulic pump set-ups consisting of the pump, intensifiers and hydraulic lines worth at $25,000 each were taken. Police said the items are industry specific to those in the high-tension electrical wire installation service. Those items are pictured below.

In addition, 1,000 pounds of heavy gauge copper grounding wire in a yellow jacket with clamps on either end, 2 Stihl chain saws and a Stihl K-14 demo saw were taken according to police.

If anyone comes across someone in possession of and/or trying to sell these items please contact Officer McKirryher at the Watertown Police Department at 860-945-5200 or Crimestoppers at 860-945-9940 for an anonymous cash reward.