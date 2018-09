× Double car fire spreads to home in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY — Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire that started after two cars in the driveway went up in flames.

The fire started on Naubuc Avenue in Glastonbury. It’s believed the fire started with the two cars, then spread to the house. It’s also believed there was no one home at the time of the fire.

This is a developing story.