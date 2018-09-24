Firetruck gets stuck in sinkhole at water main break

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- KDVR The back end of a Denver Fire Department truck got stuck in a sinkhole early Sunday morning.

It happened just after 6 a.m. at South Zuni Street and West Louisiana Avenue when a fire crew was headed to a reported water main break.

"We had several crews members out walking the street. While the engineer was driving the rig, he got into this area, felt like he hit a speed bump, stopped to see what was going on and that’s when the back end sunk," shift commander Bob Kmak said.

Between the 12-inch water main break and the sunken truck, residents found themselves scrambling to make sense of the scene.

“I woke up, my daughter screaming up the stairs that her bedroom was flooding. And I ran downstairs thinking it was just sewer line, but water was spraying up from my floor drain,” said Frank Flores, who said he didn't see the sunken firetruck until he looked outside.

“It was exciting. Pretty quiet neighborhood.”

The $1 million truck continued to sink into the hole as asphalt buckled and water streamed down the street.

“That truck weighs about 90,000 to 100,000 pounds," Kmak said.

A giant crane was brought in and crews worked through the afternoon to haul the truck out of the hole.

The truck weighs about 100,000 pounds so the road continued to collapse until crews were able to use the crane and pull it up and out.

The truck was lifted out of the sinkhole Sunday afternoon. Zuni Street reopened overnight Monday.

No injuries were reported.