Former co-worker of suspected Simsbury killer reacts to disturbing details of 2014 crime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SIMSBURY - As more disturbing details are released surrounding the murder of Melissa Millan, the community is reacting with shock.

Millan was stabbed to death on Iron Horse Boulevard in November 2014. Now that an arrest is finally made, flowers and a candle are placed on the pathway to remember who she once was.

A top executive at Mass Mutual, Millan was found bleeding to death on the pavement between Phelps Lane and Rotary Park. Four years later, police said it was 27-year-old William Leverett who stabbed her in the chest while she was jogging.

FOX61 has learned Leverett is a registered sex offender for assaulting a child in Colorado in 2011.

Leverett was also working at the Fresh Market in Avon as an assistant front end manager. John Holley, a former Fresh Market employee said he worked alongside Leverett two to three years ago.

“He was kind of a weird dude but nothing like nothing gave me the vibe that he was going to do something like that,” said Holley of Canton.

Holley said he was speechless when he saw Leverett’s mug shot after realizing he has been working with a confessed killer the entire time.

“I didn’t think he had it in him like you know, that’s some heavy stuff,” added Holley.

Nobody from Fresh Market wanted to go on camera, but the company did release a statement to FOX61 which reads:

“This is a tragic incident, and the Fresh Market would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family of the victim. We are cooperating fully with authorities on this investigation, but at this time cannot provide further public comment as this is an active investigation.”

Shoppers at the popular market did not want to go on camera since it such a sensitive topic. One woman did tell FOX61 off camera she is extremely bothered to find out Fresh Market would employ someone of Leverett’s background.

“He turned himself in though. I mean, he still did what he did,” added Holley.

Rachel Cody, a new resident of Simsbury said she walks with her dog all the time and is now nervous knowing the crime was a random attack.

“It’s sad. Like it’s scary because sometimes you think things are premeditated. That’s what you always see. Like you always see super scary stalker cases,” said Cody.

Even though Leverett confessed last week, it was not until Sunday that police announced Leverett had been officially arrested and charged with murder.

“Maybe they needed to gather some more evidence. I’m sure they were probably reeling too. I think it’s strange that’s how the system works,” added Cody.

Fresh Market did go on to say in their statement they are committed to creating a safe work environment and are shocked and saddened by the news.