Make-A-Wish Connecticut: Hamden dancing dentist follow-up

HAMDEN -- Do you remember the dancing dentist from Hamden who went viral with the 'In My Feelings' challenge?

Dr. Devin D'Andrea to the internet by storm back in July thanks to his smooth moves.

But did you know that Kevin was also a wish kid? He received a wish from Make-A-Wish Connecticut back when he was a teenager!

Kevin was diagnosed with leukemia when he was a senior in high school, and went through about nine months of treatment.

He received a wish to go to the MLB All Star game and he met his idol Derek Jeter, along with other coaches, players, and celebrities.

He also met President Obama who gave him a presidential coin!

Kevin's father says the trip was just what Kevin needed after a really long year, and thinks what Make-A-Wish Connecticut does can really change a child's outlook on life.

"We will be having wedding favors, which will essentially be a donation to the Make-A-Wish foundation so we will be giving back in that manner._"

He says he opens to do more with Make-A-Wish in the future.