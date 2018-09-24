× Man dies after car strikes wall in Ansonia

ANSONIA — Ansonia police said a man died from his injuries after the car he was driving struck a wall Sunday.

Police were called at 5:20 A.M., to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Main Street and Bridge Street. Police said three cars were involved in the crash. Garrett Dalton, 78, of Ansonia, one of the drivers, suffered serious injuries. Dalton was transported to an area hospital for treatment but died as a result of his injuries early Monday morning.

The accident is still under investigation with the assistance of Orange and Woodbridge Police Departments. The Ansonia Police Department is requesting anyone who may have witnessed the accident to please contact the department at 203-735-1885.