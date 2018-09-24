× Man killed after falling from cliffs at Suffield Quarry

SUFFIELD — A man is presumed dead after falling from a rock formation at a local quarry Monday evening.

Suffield Police and EMS responded to the Suffield Quarry, near Quarry Road and Phelps Road, on reports that a victim fell from one of the cliff facings. Search teams located a white male, believed to be in his mid-20s to early 30s, laying motionless at the bottom of the quarry.

A Lifestar chopper was requested, then cancelled once medics determined the victim was deceased.

Granby Police and EMS assisted in the response, given the quarry’s close proximity to both departments.

The exact circumstances of the fall, whether by accidental slip or intentional jump, remain under investigation.

The cliffs, which stand at about 200 ft. tall, are popular with hikers and outdoor enthusiasts in the area. Despite being located on private property, trespassers have been making their way up to the summit for years and marking it with graffiti.

