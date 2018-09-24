Owners of ‘Simon the Dog’ still waiting for decision

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD --- A family fighting to get a euthanasia order on their dog overturned will have to wait again. A meeting on the matter was scheduled for Monday morning at the state department of agriculture building but was cancelled.

Town officials ordered the euthanasia , and its owners are appealing to the state. Officials say the dog bit a neighbor in the leg while he tried to retrieve a ball. But owner Dr. David Young says Simon was protecting his property.

“And what if this was an intruder with a gun, the dog the dog doesn’t know he is protecting his people, he is protecting my family,” Dr. David Young said.

Dr. Young and his attorney accompanied by supporters walked into the building ready to begin discussions, except it did not happen

“My partner is his federal council, constitutional counsel out of New York and they denied him to be part of that meeting and then cancelled the meeting,” attorney Tom Page said.

A decision Page said is a violation of the young family’s rights.

FOX61 reached out to Guilford’s first selectman about the case and the meeting. He said the town cannot comment due to pending litigation but said the animal control officer and police chief are following a process defined by state statute.

Page said they now plan to file sanctions.