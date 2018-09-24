× Police: 18-year-old, four juveniles arrested following Stratford car break-ins

STRATFORD — Police say 18-year-old Edward Parmlee 3rd from Waterbury was arrested, along with four juveniles, following multiple car break-ins and thefts.

Police say around 1 a.m. Monday, officers were called to the area of Cutspring Road and Cheshire Street to investigate a report of several suspicious people.

The group was spotted by off duty Stratford officers.

The suspicious group was found, and police learned they had been walking the streets, going through unlocked cars and stealing items such as change and pocketbooks that were left in the cars.

The group was also found to have two stolen cars out of Waterbury.

Parmlee was held on a $1,000 bond, and is expected to be in court October 1st. All five arrested were from Waterbury and were charged with larceny and criminal attempt at larceny.