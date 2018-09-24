× Silver Alert issued for missing 75-year-old out of Southington

SOUTHINGTON — Police are trying to locate 75-year-old John Boyle out of Southington.

He was last seen Sunday. No picture was available but police describe him as a white male with blue eyes, unknown hair color. He is 5’5″ and weighs 116 pounds.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of John Boyle, they are urged to call the Southington Police Department at 860-621-0101.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.