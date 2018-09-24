Six Flags St. Louis offering $300 prize to those who can spend 30 hours in a coffin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUREKA, Mo. - For some, it could be their worst nightmare for others it's a chance at 300 bucks!

Six Flags Saint Louis is challenging six people to spend 30 hours in a coffin in honor of its 30th year of Fright Fest reports KPLR.

If you make it all 30 hours you win two 2019 Gold Season Passes, a Fright Fest prize package, two VIP Haunted House passes and a ticket for two to ride the Freak Train for Freak Unleashed. The winner will also be entered in a drawing for a $300 prize.

And get this, you'll even get to keep the coffin. If more than one contestant wins a drawing will determine the winner.

To enter, fill out the registration form here and submit it before midnight Oct. 3.