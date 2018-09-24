Suspect in 2014 Simsbury murder case arrested, charged

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SIMSBURY -- A suspect in the death of an insurance executive nearly four years ago has been arrested.

Simsbury Police said the arrested William Winters Leverett, 27, of Windsor Locks for the stabbing death of Melissa Millan on November 20, 2014.

Millan, 54, was stabbed in the chest during an evening run on Iron Horse Boulevard on November 20, 2014.

Police said a driver discovered Millan's body on the pavement between Phelps Lane and Rotary Park. The area is a popular spot for biking and running.

On Friday, police told FOX 61 a suspect walked into the police station last week surrounded by church members saying he wanted to confess.

Leverett was charged with Murder and he will appear in Enfield Superior Court on Monday. The arrest warrant is sealed.

Leverett is a registered sex offender in Connecticut for assaulting a child in Colorado in 2011. Leverett was employed at The Fresh Market in Avon. He was an assistant front end manager.

The store issued a statement following Leverett's arrest:

“This is a tragic incident, and The Fresh Market would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family of the victim. We are cooperating fully with authorities on this investigation, but at this time cannot provide further public comment as this is an active investigation.

Police in Simsbury said had assistance from the FBI, the Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, the Hartford Police Department, the Avon Police Department, the Connecticut State Police, the Cold Case Unit in the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney, the Office of the State’s Attorney for the Judicial District of Hartford, the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection Forensic Science Laboratory and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.