Buddha Bowls

TAHINI
6 oz tahini
1 T salt
1 T lemon juice
6 oz water
1 T sriracha
Whisk all ingredients until smooth
KALE FALAFEL
2 cups chopped kale
2 cloves garlic
3 cups chickpeas
5 tsp spices
2 T parsley
1/4 cup flour
1t baking powder
Blend all ingredients in food processor until smooth
Place in bowl and fold in flour and baking powder
Scoop into 2 oz balls and place on sheet pan, bake @400 for 15 minutes
BUDDHA BOWL
5 cups chopped vegetables
2 cups cooked quinoa
3 falafel
Tahini
Place quinoa into center of bowl, place assorted roasted vegetables on top, finish with falafel and a drizzle of tahini!