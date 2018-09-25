Buddha Bowls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAHINI

6 oz tahini

1 T salt

1 T lemon juice

6 oz water

1 T sriracha

Whisk all ingredients until smooth

KALE FALAFEL

2 cups chopped kale

2 cloves garlic

3 cups chickpeas

5 tsp spices

2 T parsley

1/4 cup flour

1t baking powder

Blend all ingredients in food processor until smooth

Place in bowl and fold in flour and baking powder

Scoop into 2 oz balls and place on sheet pan, bake @400 for 15 minutes

BUDDHA BOWL

5 cups chopped vegetables

2 cups cooked quinoa

3 falafel

Tahini

Place quinoa into center of bowl, place assorted roasted vegetables on top, finish with falafel and a drizzle of tahini!