Charges against principal dropped in ‘fight club’ case

NORWICH — Connecticut prosecutors have dropped criminal charges against a former high school principal accused of failing to report a student “fight club,” while the substitute teacher charged with organizing the classroom fights has applied for a probation program.

Recently retired Montville High School Principal Jeffrey Theodoss and other defendants appeared Tuesday in Norwich Superior Court. The Bulletin reports it wasn’t clear why charges against Theodoss were dropped. He and two other administrators charged in the case deny wrongdoing.

Investigators say teacher Ryan Fish allowed “slap boxing” fights inside a math classroom during school hours last year. Officials fired Fish and disciplined students, but police say they didn’t alert authorities until two months later.

Fish on Tuesday applied for accelerated rehabilitation, which could result in several charges being erased from his record.