Classic Cruise Night in Southington

SOUTHINGTON -- For the past several months, Joann and Douglas York have been hosts to a special event every Monday.

Starting at 4:30 p.m., right outside of Crystal Bees, you will find dozens gathered together, showing off their classic cars, listening to some good ole 50's music all for a good cause.

"Through our 50/50, a lot of people who do come to our show," said Joann, "not just my husband and myself, we do a 50/50 every week. We put some money to the side and this year, along with Crystal Bees, we donated $500 to Bread for Life in Southington. So no one goes hungry."

