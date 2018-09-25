Copperhead found in Hamden after trash bag brought home from West Rock Park

HAMDEN — A Hamden resident said he found a Copperhead snake after he brought a bag of trash home from West Rock Park

Last week, Assistant Animal Control Officer Mitch Gibbs went to a Lane Street residence on the report of a Copperhead Snake in a garbage bin.

Gibbs said that the resident went to West Rock Park and noticed a garbage bag near the park. He decided to place the garbage bag in his car and throw it away at home.

A day later, he said he saw the Copperhead, which a venomous snake, inside his garbage bin.

After contacting the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, Gibbs returned the snake to West Rock Park.