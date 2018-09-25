Driving their safety message with ‘Every Second Matters’ symposium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- It was a different game plan underway at Dunkin' Donuts Park YG Club on Tuesday.

The strategy of the "Every Second Matters" Symposium is to drive home driving safety messages, especially when it comes to distracted driving.

The event was a collaboration between the Travelers Institute and the Connecticut Transportation Safety Research Center at UConn.

Joan Woodward, the president of the Travelers Institute, and one of the keynote speakers said, "we do these all over the country to raise awareness for educational purposes about the increased dangers on the roads because of distraction."

The symposium offered a number of stats about distracted driving dangers in Connecticut, citing New Haven having the most crashes reported from distracted driving from 2015-2018, a total of 1,392 crashes.

Hartford came in second with 1,055 crashes in the same time period.

The research also noted that Route 1 south was the most dangerous roadway for distracted driving crashes. Woodward said distracted driving, as most know, comes down to common sense.

"Watch out for the other drivers and put your phone down," she said.