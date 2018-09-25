× Fire rips through Vernon restaurant

VERNON — A fire tore through a commercial strip on the Hartford Turnpike in Vernon overnight.

Tolland County dispatch says they had several calls from passersby, drivers on I-84 who noticed flames and smoke billowing into the sky.

No injuries were reported. A restaurant was completely destroyed.

Cellphone video shows the flames soaring into the sky at the Oriental Cafe.

The fire chief says there were no issues getting the fire knocked down, and other businesses on either side of the blaze only suffered minor water and smoke damage.

Officials are investigating what caused the fire.