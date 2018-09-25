Flash Flood Warning issued for parts of the state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1"-5" of rain has fallen already today and it's still raining. Flash flood warnings are in effect for parts of the state with numerous reports of flooded roads and poor drainage issues. If you encounter a flooded roadway please turn around and find an alternate route.

The worst of the rain has ended for areas north and west of Hartford.

Rain continues for central and eastern Connecticut where conditions will get worse before they get better. Periods of rain and thunderstorms will continue through around midnight with slow drying from NW to SE.

Otherwise overnight there will be a few lingering showers along with areas of fog.

Most of Wednesday will be dry, cloudy, very humid and warm with highs near 80 degrees. But there are two windows for strong storms. One will be around daybreak and another after sunset in the evening as a strong cold front approaches. This front will have had a history of producing severe weather by then, so we'll be keeping our eyes on the sky.

Behind the front, more seasonable temperatures and drier conditions are expected. Quiet weather is expected for the Durham Fair, and the last week of September.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with lingering rain, and possible a rumble of thunder or two. Mild low temperatures in the 60s to near 70.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and very humid. Chance shower/storms around daybreak then again late-day/evening. Isolated Severe storms possible. High: Near 80.

THURSDAY: Clouds clearing, less humid. High: Low 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: Low 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Low 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny: High: Mid 70s.

