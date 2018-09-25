× Groton pharmacy to close after almost 60 years

GROTON — Groton community members are saying goodbye to a beloved business.

Locally owned Fort Hill Pharmacy in Groton has been around for almost 60 years, but will officially close its doors Wednesday.

Phani Daggubati, one of the owners said deciding to close was a tough decision to make. He said drug reimbursement rates from insurance companies has gone down significantly, and wasn’t able to invest more money into the pharmacy to keep it running.

Customers have been notified of the closing and have been advised to fill their prescriptions at nearby CVS.

“It’s pretty emotional, there is a lot of people coming up here thanking us, a lot of people are saying that they’re shocked that we are closing,” said Daggubati.

As for pharmacy employees, some of have taken jobs at other CVS in the area.