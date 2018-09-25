Increasing humidity, rain/storms Tuesday; Warmer for Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A soaking rain will fall during the day, with 1-2" of rain possible across much of the state. We may have a few rumbles of thunder out there, but no big severe weather is expected Tuesday.

Wednesday won't have as much widespread rainfall, but could bring a few thunderstorms. There's moderate confidence in a severe weather threat for the region, especially along the cold front moving in from the west. This front will have had a history of producing severe weather by then, so we'll be keeping our eyes on the sky.

Behind the front, more seasonable temperatures and drier conditions are expected. Quiet weather is expected for the Durham Fair, and the last week of September.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TUESDAY: Increasing humidity, showers late evening. High: Upper 60s/Low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Showers/Thunderstorms in the afternoon. Isolated Severe storms possible. High: Low 80s.

THURSDAY: Clouds clearing. High: Low 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High: Low 70s.

