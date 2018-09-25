× Lamont calls for more rail service, Wi-Fi in commuter trains

MERIDEN — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ned Lamont says he wants more frequent service on Connecticut’s commuter rail lines, Wi-Fi service on the new Hartford Line commuter rail system and increased bus service to Bradley International Airport.

Lamont says he also hopes to work with Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker to extend the Hartford Line from Springfield to Boston.

Lamont and his running mate, former Secretary of the State Susan Bysiewicz , unveiled their transportation initiative on Tuesday at the Meriden train station, a stop on the Hartford Line.

To help cover the cost, Lamont has proposed tolls on heavy trucks. But that would raise only an estimated $100 million, not enough to cover the full cost of modernizing Connecticut’s transportation system.

Republican Bob Stefanowski has called for public-private partnerships to help rebuild transportation infrastructure.