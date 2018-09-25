× National Voter Registration Day: Events held across Connecticut

MIDDLETOWN — Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day. The day was first observed in 2012 and is celebrated on the fourth Tuesday of September.

Volunteers across the country will be coming together to make sure every eligible person has the opportunity to vote come November.

According to a website dedicated to the day, millions of Americans find themselves unable to vote because they missed a registration deadline, failed to update their registration or are unsure of how to register at all.

In 2016 over 750,000 voters used National Voter Registration Day to register to vote across all 50 states.

For more information and to find an event here in Connecticut, head to their website.