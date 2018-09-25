× Numerous roads in Hamden dealing with flooding issues

HAMDEN — The Town of Hamden is dealing with numerous impassable or partially impassable roadways due to flooding Tuesday night.

The town posted a list of roads dealing with flooding issues.

“Important message – for your safety, please do not cross over water that has covered a road. Please stay home if you can and allow Public Safety crews to do their work in barricading roads, setting detours, and mitigating flooding,” the town posted on their Facebook page.

The roads are:

Sanford

Howard

Hillfield

Dixwell @ Palmer

Mt Carmel 1100block

Gordon/Waite

Colonial

Linden

100 lane

Forest rd

Deerfield

Circular (multiple locations)

Mix

Evergreen @ Cannon Street

Johnson

Evergreen (portions)

TomSwamp (Near Julian)

Still Hill (north of west Todd)

Portions of State Street

Hamden isn’t the only place in the state dealing with flooding issues. Areas in the southern part of the state are dealing with 2 inches of rain.

Officials said a school bus from K-8 Rodgers International School was stuck in water and crews were trying to tow it out, as another bus was standing by.