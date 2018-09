NORTH HAVEN — North Haven Police Department said the roadway on Kings Highway at Mount Carmel Avenue has collapsed.

At this time, no injuries have been reported. No other details were released.

The roadway on Kings Highway at Mount Carmel Ave has collapsed. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/w4Mf9oiiXC — North Haven Police (@NorthHavenPD) September 26, 2018

Police ask everyone to avoid the area.