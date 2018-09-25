Bill Cosby sentenced for sexual assault

Southern parts of state dealing with flash flooding as 2 inches of rain falls in hour

Posted 4:34 PM, September 25, 2018, by , Updated at 05:56PM, September 25, 2018

STAMFORD — Emergency crews are dealing with flooding in areas of the city when more than 2 inches of rain fell in an hour on Tuesday afternoon.

Reports for localized flooding in downtown Stamford and on the city’s west side kept crews busy.

Officials said a school bus from K-8 Rodgers International School was stuck in water and crews were trying to tow it out; as another bus was standing by.

In this Twitter post, a school bus and cars move around a stalled Ferrari.

Stamford PD and FD said the problems are occurring in places where it historically floods including the East Side, Broad Street areas.

Officials said  manhole covers are exploding from the force of the water.

Darien First Selectmen Jayme Stevenson said, “The town is experiencing significant flooding. Many roads are impassable. Heavy rain is predicted to continue through 9pm. Do not drive through flooded roadways! Exercise caution driving throughout town.”

Some have gotten stuck in water, with some people trapped inside said officials.

Some sections of I-95 in Norwalk have flooded as well.