Clearer Thursday with temps in the 60s

Another round of showers and thunderstorms is underway. We do not expect any severe weather but there could be some poor drainage issues as the rain moves through.

After midnight-1 AM everyone dries out and the humidity drops quickly! Tomorrow we're back to autumn with a mix of sun and clouds and highs near 70 degrees.

Unfortunately we don't dry out long. More rain is expected Friday. Is it just a few showers or a period of steady rain?? There are still some questions as to HOW wet it will be. But thankfully we are confident the weather dries out in time for the weekend! The Durham fair weekend looks great! The beginning of the work week looks good as well.

FORECAST DETAILS:

THURSDAY: Clouds clearing, less humid. High: Near 70.

FRIDAY: Morning/midday showers. High: 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Low 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny: High: Mid 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Near 70.

