CLINTON — Clinton Police say they evacuated some residents due to rising flood waters.

The residents in the Princess Pine Lane and Ironworks Road area along with several other areas are impacted.

Police say they have set up a shelter at the town hall for those displaced.

The evacuations come after an afternoon of flash flood warnings yesterday, causing issues for many across the state.

This is a developing story.

