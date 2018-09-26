Crews search for possible car submerged in Housatonic River

NORTH CANAAN — Crews have suspended the search for a possible submerged car in North Canaan for the night.
Officials say that Connecticut State Police will continue the search in the morning.
The search was staged around Route 44 and Lawrence Avenue, which shut the roads down for a period of time.
Boats were in the Housatonic River searching for the possible submerged vehicle. Officials say the river is about 5-10 feet above normal, and the search was hampered by buddy water and floating debris. No car has been found yet.
This is a developing story.
42.016346 -73.350680