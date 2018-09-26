Edsall walks out of press conference

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STORRS -- UConn football coach Randy Edsall abruptly ended a press conference Tuesday after being asked a staffing question.

Edsall was asked his thoughts about a team firing a coordinator during a season. It was a question the coach had no interest in tackling.

Under defensive coordinator Billy Crocker, UConn ranks last in FBS in both yards, and points allowed.

“What does that have to do with us?" said Edsall. He turned and walked away from the podium. "I’m done, I can see where this is going.”