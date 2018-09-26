EXCLUSIVE: Did Avon Fresh Market know former employee was a registered sex offender?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SIMSBURY -- FOX61 has obtained new information regarding the suspect arrested in connection to the death of Melissa Millan in 2014.

Many are wondering how the alleged confessed killer, William Leverett, was able to hide in plain sight as a registered sex offender. Leverett worked with customers as an assistant manager at the Fresh Market in Avon.

The store tells FOX61's Chief Investigator Brian Foley that a background check on Leverett in 2013 came back clean. The background checks were done by a third party vendor, according to the market. Fresh Market changed background check vendors in 2016.

Fresh Market said it has since run new background checks through the new vendor on all of its employees and everyone came back clean.