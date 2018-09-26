× Governor candidates, including independent Griebel, face off

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Independent gubernatorial candidate Oz Griebel is facing off for the first time on a debate stage with the two major party contenders.

The former Republican banker, lawyer and business leader, who has teamed up with lifelong Democrat Monte Frank as his running mate, collected enough signatures to petition his way onto the November ballot. While he participated in a debate with Democratic businessman Ned Lamont earlier this month, he was not invited to two matchups between Lamont and Republican businessman Bob Stefanowski.

Wednesday’s hour-long debate will be held at the University of Connecticut.

Connecticut’s economy, tax policy and highway tolls have dominated past debates.