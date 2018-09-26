Hundreds of job seekers meet with employers at Get Hired Hartford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- For Doreen Reyes of Naugatuck Get Hired Hartford was all about meeting face-to-face with potential employers.

“I need a job. I had a job and then I left it for a better position and then the position got closed, so I really need an administrative assistant or executive assistant position,” said Reyes.

Balford Thomas from Windsor also tried his hand with some of the big name companies at the job fair.

“Stop and Shop, Big Y, Yard Goats,” said Thomas when FOX 61 asked where he had applied.

He was part of a group from the Vinfen Corporation that helps people with developmental disabilities. Job Coach Anthony Jones took the group around to talk to some of the hiring managers.

“It's outstanding. It's the best thing in the world. Hopefully, they will get jobs because they're very excited,” said Jones.

That excitement extended to the 99 businesses that took part in Get Hired Hartford.

“It's been really great. A lot of different people have come in. We have a lot of roles we are trying to fill at the company, so it's been nice to meet a lot of different people. They're coming in from all over the state,” said John Fiorillo, Inline Plastics HR Generalist.

FOX 61 was a proud partner this year with Goodwill to put on this event. It has grown in the past few years, and seeing the reaction of both employers and potential employees is what Goodwill says, makes it all worth it.

“What it means to the Goodwill family is we're fulfilling the mission. Goodwill is all about helping people find the most fulfillment through work and having eager employers here with eager job seekers it's just absolutely what Goodwill is about,” said Vickie Volpano, CEO of Goodwill of Western and Northern Connecticut.

For more information on how to look for a job through Goodwill’s Career Centers, click here.