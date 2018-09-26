NBA rolling out plan to get more women into leadership roles

NEW YORK  — The NBA has told teams that it will have several events in the coming months designed to help improve workplace cultures, as well as find more ways to have women in leadership roles around the league.

The NBA’s memo, sent Wednesday and obtained by The Associated Press, revealed plans to hold workshops in Atlanta and Los Angeles in mid-November on diversity and inclusion efforts. An event is also planned in Charlotte, North Carolina over the All-Star break to expand “the pipeline of female talent in basketball operations roles.”

In a separate memo last week, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told teams that he wants to see more women hired around the league — particularly leadership and supervisory positions. And earlier this week, the league hosted its inaugural Women’s Leadership Forum.

