New Britain Common City Council votes in favor of renaming Manafort Sr. Drive.

NEW BRITAIN — The New Britain Common City Council has voted 9-6 in favor of renaming Manafort Sr. Drive.

The resolution would see it changed to Ebenezer D.C. Bassett Way. The motion now goes to Mayor Erin Stewart’s desk, where it’s unclear if she’ll sign or veto it.

Last month, Stewart changed the name of Paul Manafort Drive to Paul Manafort Sr. Drive, clarifying that it refers to the three-term mayor of the central Connecticut city and not his son, the former chairman of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign who has been convicted of financial crimes.

Democrats on the city council say the name brings attention to scandals surrounding Manafort and have proposed doing away with it altogether.

Eight members of the Manafort family have signed a letter urging the council to keep the name honoring the patriarch.