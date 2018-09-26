× New Britain weighs changing Manafort street name

NEW BRITAIN — A New Britain is considering whether to change the name of a street that honors the father of Paul Manafort.

The Republican mayor of New Britain last month changed the name of Paul Manafort Drive to Paul Manafort Sr. Drive, clarifying that it refers to the three-term mayor of the central Connecticut city and not his son, the former chairman of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign who has been convicted of financial crimes.

Democrats on the city council say the name brings attention to scandals surrounding Manafort and have proposed doing away with it altogether. The council is expected to take up a proposal Wednesday to rename the road.

Eight members of the Manafort family have signed a letter urging the council to keep the name honoring the patriarch.