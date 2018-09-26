× New Haven police announce increased reward in 2015 death of teen

NEW HAVEN — Authorities are increasing the reward for information in connection with shooting death of a teen in 2015.

New Haven’s State’s Attorney Patrick J. Griffin has authorized a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Jericho Scott’s murderer.

In April,. 2015, Scott, 16, was gunned down in front of his Exchange Street home. He died shortly thereafter at Yale-New Haven Hospital. Scott’s parents says he was walking home with a friend, who was going to share a pizza, some wings and watch a movie with their son.

Police said in a statement, “Investigators believe and have evidence strongly suggesting this crime was not random. They believe that someone in the group was targeted, though Scott, himself, was not. There is no description of the shooter other than he wore a white ski mask. He was seen fleeing on foot after firing multiple shots.”

Investigators think the suspect may have been in a silver 4-door Lexus or Toyota or a newer model white Nissan, possibly a Sentra.

Police and prosecutors are asking for the public’s help. “The first responding Officers reported a large number of people who were at the scene. We believe there are many witnesses who have not yet come forward to report what they’d seen and heard.”