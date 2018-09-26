× North Haven Fire Department searching for person reported missing

NORTH HAVEN — The North Haven Fire Department are searching for a person who was reported missing in the area of Banton Road.

A small group of firefighters are in the area searching proactively after receiving calls there may be another person missing.

Firefighters said that they recently rescued someone earlier Wednesday from the river. That person was brought to the hospital and is in stable condition.

North Haven was one of several towns impacted by extreme flooding across the state.