Over a hundred Yale students protest Kavanaugh nomination 

NEW HAVEN -- Over a hundred students marched the streets of Yale University Wednesday with a simple belief.

"We believe all survivors," yelled a crowd of angry students late Wednesday afternoon.

They call it the solidarity with survivors rally and Abby Leonard planned it in 48 hours.

"This is phenomenal," said Leonard. "It's beyond our wildest imaginations. But it's also a testament to the power of student activism."

This is in response to the now three women accusing Judge Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct ahead of his supreme court nomination. The group began at Old Camps and marched to The Women's Table at the center of campus.

"We wanted people to be able to hear us who might now have heard about the event through social media and the like," said Leonard.

Justin Buckley, a freshman at Yale said everyone should be innocent until proven guilty and that this country shouldn't abandon those values for, "one thing".

"When someone comes forward and said 30 years ago and such happened and now I want the nation to be behind me, I have trouble fully getting behind that," said Buckley.

Others feel more time should be given to the nomination process in order to pay respect to the Democratic process.

"These allegation should be taken seriously," said freshman, Jack Klinger. "They should be given due process to really get to the bottom of this and if they do turn out to be substantiated and if he really did all these things and these allegations then he shouldn't be on the Supreme Court."

Leonard said she plans to hold a town hall featuring students and faculty at some point during the fall semester.