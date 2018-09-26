Possible evening storms with temps in the low 60s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After some incredible flash flooding across the state yesterday, things are much calmer today. That being said, we do still have a few scattered downpours which will fall at times today.

Other than scattered downpours, much of today will be dry under mostly cloudy skies. It's also very humid and warm with highs near 80 degrees this afternoon. A cold front approaching from the west will bring us the chance for severe weather this evening, although it's not a huge severe chance. The most likely timing on that is after dark, with most projections bringing the line of storms in around 7-11 PM.

Behind the front, more seasonable temperatures and drier conditions are expected. Quiet weather is expected for the Durham Fair, and the last week of September.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and very humid. Chance shower/storms around daybreak then again late-day/evening. Isolated severe storms possible. High: Near 80.

TONIGHT: Evening storms, then gradual clearing. Lows: 55-64.

THURSDAY: Clouds clearing, less humid. High: Low 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: Low 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Low 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny: High: Mid 70s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.