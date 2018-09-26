The Yard Goats go for golf

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- It's a whole new ballgame at Dunkin' Donuts Park.

The Hartford Yard Goats have transformed their baseball field for the next few days and it's all about golf.

The "Links at the Yard" is the creation of the events team at the stadium who helped to build a nine hole target style golf course on the baseball field.

"We always knew this ballpark was about more than just baseball," said Yard Goats president Tim Restall.

"This is really a unique experience you don't see every day."

The golf holes are set up on platforms across the stands and players aim for flags on the field.

Connor Geary, the Yard Goats manager of event services said after hitting a wedge close to the ninth hole, "come out and play the park, it's golf at a baseball stadium in a downtown setting, how can you beat that?"

Tickets must be purchased here. The event runs Thursday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.