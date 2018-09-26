Town of Chester damaged by Tuesday’s flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTER — Wednesday, the Town of Chester took stock of damage caused by rain and flooding.

The rain caused brooks and creeks to swell up at least three feet. Water rose so much that the bridge on Liberty street collapsed.

“That’s really impressive damage there, looks like it’s going to take a while to fix,” said Mike Adams, a Chester resident.

Lauren Gister, the First Selectwoman of Chester said, “That road is closed, and we’ll have to evaluate with regard to what kinds of repairs that it needs.”

Some businesses in downtown Chester were flooded out.

Tuesday night, several businesses were evacuated after a propane tank was knocked lose by rushing water. It took firefighters a few hours to clear the scene.

Owners were able to return to their businesses Wednesday morning. Cait Clark, the owner of Cait Shea, showed FOX61 the water that seeped in her store’s basement.

Unfortunately she lost a lot of her merchandise and items.

“It’s really hard I mean it’s 5 months that’s how long that I have been open, and I put in a lot of money renovating this space it’s heartbreaking,” said Clark.

Many businesses and community members came to her rescue and helped her salvage what they could. Family members set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for the lost items.

Chester officials said it could be a few days before the water goes down. The town will continue to evaluate damage in the coming days, but said they can’t do much until the water recedes