UConn to sell Nathan Hale Inn to Graduate Hotels

STORRS — The Nathan Hale Inn on the UConn campus is being sold to a chain of hotels that specialize in lodging on college campuses.

Graduate Hotels, which owns 22 other properties around the country. They will pay $8.3 million for the property, the same amount that UConn paid in 2015. The agreement calls for the new owners to spend between $10 to 13 million for renovating the property.

The hotel is currently used as housing for UConn students in addition for hotel guests. Those students will be able to stay through the end of the 2018-19 school year.