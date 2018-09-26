× UConn’s moving forward with plan for smaller on-campus rink

STORRS, Conn. — The University of Connecticut is moving forward with revised plans to build a new hockey rink on campus.

The school’s trustees approved the initial steps Wednesday that would have the school renovate locker rooms, offices and other public space inside the current Freitas Ice Forum to meet standards agreed to in 2013 when it joined the Hockey East conference.

But, the conference has agreed to allow the school to reduce the size of the new rink it will build adjacent to Freitas from a 4,000-seat facility to one that seats 2,500. The school also will keep Freitas for practices.

Athletics spokesman Pat McKenna says the school anticipates completing the new rink in three to four years, but says most men’s hockey games will still be played in Hartford’s XL Center.