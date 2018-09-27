× 2nd suspect in violent Mass. home invasion pleads guilty

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The second of two Connecticut women involved in a violent home invasion in Massachusetts last year that included what the prosecutor called “torturing” the 71-year-old homeowner has pleaded guilty.

The Republican newspaper reports that 36-year-old Melissa Mimitz pleaded guilty Wednesday to eight charges including assault and battery on a person over 60. Her co-defendant, 29-year-old Lily Bodenlos pleaded guilty last week. Both are from Naugatuck.

Prosecutors say the women pretended to work for a cable company to gain entry to the victim’s Springfield home in August 2017.

They kicked the victim, threatened her with a gun, restrained her with zip ties and duct tape, pepper sprayed her face, and finally made off with $3,000.

Their lawyers blamed their actions on drug abuse. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 19.