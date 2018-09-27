Crews work to repair damage after Yantic river surpasses flood stage in Norwich

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORWICH --- Heavy rain Tuesday night brought major flooding into the Norwich area Wednesday morning. The Yantic River surpassed flood stage and kept emergency crews busy through much of the early morning hours.

“That seems to be coming up rather rapidly and it has exceeded the 12.7 marker for flooding,” Yantic Fire Chief Frank Blanchard said.

The rising water forced town officials to delay schools, close some roads and the Norwichtown Commons shopping center. Emergency crews were forced to tell people to leave the area as the water got closer to businesses.

Blanchard said they did have to help two people out of an RV surrounded water during the early morning hours.

As the morning went on people around town came out to see for themselves.

“There have been worst situations with high water but this ranks right up there it’s bad,”

The river reached its sixth highest crest since its recorded history.