East Haddam music studio sustained significant damage following flooding

EAST HADDAM -- Clean up continues throughout the state after several towns experienced serious flooding the last few days.

Places like East Haddam are still feeling the aftermath of washed out roads and devastating flooding.

Earlier this week, rain and water caused part of Neptune Avenue to collapse.

“Eventually pressure was so great that it simply blew the whole thing out and we have a large cut through it,” said East Haddam First Selectman,Emmett Lyman.

Town officials said their plan is to rebuild Neptune Avenue and make all of their roads passable.

Also checking in on damage was the staff at the Goodspeed Opera House. Their opera house did not suffer any damage, but their rehearsal studio took the biggest hit.

“The brook became a river down the road and burst through the rehearsal studio. The rehearsal studio was brand new” said Marketing Firector for Goodspeed Musicals, Dan McMahon.

Water also seeped into their library and costume room.

Luckily no one was injured and staff said their shows will go on. Donations to rebuild their studio can be made here.